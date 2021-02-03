Electric Cars could soon start undermining what they have been trying to solve

One of the challenges that the transition to clean energy vehicles faces is that traditional cars are the cheaper alternative. That’s why Tesla decided to eliminate the use of cobalt in its electric vehicle batteries. Consequently, the company will be in a position to sell their cars at a price of $25,000 in the next three years. With such a price, electric vehicles will stand a chance in the car market when the customers factor in the price issue.

However, the move would end up doing more harm than good. It would see the transition from conventional cars to electric vehicles become hard in the end. That’s because there will be little in terms of financial incentives for recycling batteries if there is no use of cobalt. As a result, they won’t be disposed of well, leading to another pollution situation. It would be an irony given the fact that the purpose of the transition is to reduce pollution.

With such an inadequate disposal mechanism, where does the rising use of electric vehicles leave the world? It is fair to say that it would lead to zero greenhouse gas emissions, which could combat climate change. The move would also reduce health issues associated with vehicle emissions. That’s probably why there are many policies by various countries in support of electric vehicles. By 2040 if not earlier, most countries, especially those in Europe, will have phased out diesel and gas cars. The target for California is even sooner since its deadline in 2035. General Motors, Volkswagen, Daimler, and the likes don’t intend to produce gas and diesel vehicles any more either. So, soon electric cars will be all over.

Nevertheless, electric vehicles also have their vice. Each electric car uses lithium-ion batteries, and they are usually relatively heavy. For instance, the Mercedes-Benz EQC one has a weight of 1400 pounds. Their components include nickel, cobalt, and manganese, and they come from mines and smelting companies. Equally important, they have harmful things that can pollute water and soil if the disposal isn’t right.

One would wonder why not recycle then instead of disposal. It is impossible to recycle them for something good since only half of the opponents can be extracted for reuse. Therefore, the other half will need to be disposed of. Without cobalt, financial incentives that go towards recycling and disposal will reduce. Consequently, the already bad situation will become worse with time, especially since the number will keep increasing, and as time goes by, waste will also go up.