Autoworkers are not sure how things will be in the era of electric vehicles

After General Motors announced that by 2035 it would only specialize in producing electric vehicles only, this clouded the future of 500000 employees whose jobs could come to an end. GM wants a workforce that will help it develop zero-emissions vehicles. Although this won’t happen so quickly, it means that workers who were manufacturing internal combustion vehicles for many years will now perform different tasks or else lose their jobs.

While making internal combustion vehicles, there are skilled workers who specialize in making muffles, fuel injectors, and pistons. Now, all these jobs will be replaced by lithium-ion battery pack assembly and heavy-duty wiring harness. The majority of these components are imported. The good news President Joe Biden is committed, and one of the ambitious primary plans is the US electric vehicle supply chain that could lead to the creation of over one million jobs in the auto industry.

However, the future of GM workers plus other carmakers could be at risk. The upcoming plants will require fewer workers since electric vehicles have fewer moving parts compared to internal combustion vehicles. There is the likelihood that automakers will start buying the EV components from supply companies or partner with others to create joint ventures to make the parts. More than 100000 people in the United States will be directly affected. These are people who work in plants that produce engines and transmissions for internal combustion and gas vehicles.

One of the plants that are facing this challenge is the Toledo Transmission Plant in Ohio. One of the employees who work there, known as Stuart Hill, says that he is worried that the plant will be shut down. He is not sure what will happen after the plant closure. Hill is among the 1500 workers who work at the plant and one of the GM employees. He said that if the plant is shut down, he will have no alternative than looking for work at other plants.

Two years ago, Volkswagen and Ford executives said that EVs would decrease labor hours by 30% per vehicle. This means that autoworkers are not guaranteed that they will secure jobs in the new era of EV. It is expected that many industry jobs will be lost in the EV transition. However, some argue that there will be many other jobs that the greener economy will create. These include building EV parts, solar and wind power production projects, and installation of charging stations.