Minnesota will soon have electric cars and Republicans and Democrats disagree about how the state government should proceed

In Minnesota, electric vehicles account for just a small percentage of all automobiles. That, however, is about to change. Automakers are gradually focusing on electric vehicles over gas-powered vehicles, and state and federal policymakers across the United States are supporting EVs as part of a drive to curb carbon emissions from transportation.

Legislators in Minnesota are considering a slew of reforms to the state’s laws in order to plan for the emergence of electric vehicles. However, Republicans in charge of the Minnesota Senate, as well as Democrats in charge of the Minnesota House, have found no commonality on how exactly the state can respond to the burgeoning sector so far in the year 2021.

The GOP has concentrated on requiring electric vehicle owners to pay a replacement fee in lieu of Minnesota’s gas tax, which funds road construction, as well as stripping Gov. Tim Walz of his authority to set new car emission standards. DFLers also suggested electric car rebates in the hopes of encouraging the state government to buy more electric vehicles, finance the acquisition of the electric buses in the Twin Cities, and install charging stations in the state parks.

Senator Dave Senjem, who is a Rochester Republican who serves as the chairperson of the Senate’s Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee, stated, “I think we all recognize that Electric Vehicle transportation is on its way.” “It’s a modern way of doing things, and it’ll be here sooner than we think.”

Electric vehicles have for a while been predicted to potentially compete with the gas-powered vehicles, but in the United States, those projections have only recently become a reality. General Motors stated in January that by the year 2035, it would only sell electric cars. California, the world’s largest vehicle market, intends to prohibit the selling of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, significantly reducing fossil fuel use in transportation.

Minnesota officials have stated that they would not take similar measures in the near future. Walz, on the other hand, is working to introduce stricter new vehicle pollution regulations that would force automakers to sell more cars in the state. Minnesota’s transportation system emits the most greenhouse gases, surpassing a power grid that has shifted away from the fossil fuels faster compared to the cars and trucks. As per the electric car analysis website EVAdoption, there are only about 14,484 electric or the plug-in hybrid vehicles in Minnesota in the month of September, as well as EVs, had about a 1.14% market share of the net sales in the year 2018, compared to the nation’s top California (7.84%) as well as Washington state (4.28%).