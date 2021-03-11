A Study on the future of how OEMs will adopt the Charging Technologies

A recent report has been released following the study on the transformation of EV charging technologies and infrastructure. This study including analyzing the future of the charging technologies adoptions extensively as far as OEMs are concerned. It looked at AC charging, and the DC charging was not excluded either. OEMs have integrated Electric Vehicles in their business strategies. After all, it is a clean energy initiative, and everyone would like to be part of such a life-changing situation. It has also played a considerable role in the automotive sector’s rapid growth in environment conservation and technology.

The future seems bright for electric vehicles, and sooner or later, the sector is most likely going to boom. In preparation for the same, automakers including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM), Volkswagen, and Hyundai-Kia are coming up with complementary strategies. What the three have in common is coming up with business units that deal with electric vehicles exclusively. Every action has a reaction, and in this case, the latter is a rise in the need for charging stations. In addition to the infrastructure, there is also a need for safety regulations and standards when using them.

However, the electric vehicle market has its fair share of challenges. They include charging and vehicle range inconveniences, and that’s where the OEMs come in. their focus at the moment is coming up with technology that’s advanced enough to deal with such problems. Nevertheless, what they offer the consumers depend on what the EV on-board chargers (OBCs) dictate. After all, the responsibility of determining the specifications lies on their shoulders. OEMs need to come up with second-generation charging stations to facilitate fast AC charging. Currently, one needs 8 hours to charge a 25 kWh battery unit since most stations have a charging power of 3.7 kW. With the right technology, a power rating of 6.6 kW is possible, resulting in fast charging, saving time, and convenience.

A large percentage of OEMs, 98.3% to be specific, plans to change from 3-5 kW to 6-11 kW OBSs. That makes them ideal for the changing charging infrastructure, which could go up to 43 kW OBCs come 2027. There are high chances that the standard for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will soon become anything between 6 and 8 kW OBCs, whereas that of battery electric vehicles will be 11 kW OBCs. DC charging will also soon become dominant for battery electric vehicles, and 50-250 kW options will become the standard charging capability. Whereas DC charging is not typical among plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, that is bound to change in the future. After all, at least 8 OEMs are currently working to change it.