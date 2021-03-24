P.E.I. is planning to provide $5K incentives for new or used electric vehicles

In the quest to make electric vehicles more affordable, P.E.I. (Prince Edward Island) has revealed plans that would ensure that these vehicles go for a lower price after the incentives are implemented. The Islanders will receive a $5000 incentive for either a new or used electric vehicle bought from an Island contractor.

Moreover, there will be a $2500 incentive for plug-in hybrids bought within this circle. Steven Myers, the Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, stated that he is excited to witness P.E.I obtaining the bragging rights for being the first province with net-zero emissions as per this program.

Myers explained that they have decided to reach the 2030 vision by electrifying all the vehicles roaming this province’s roads. He added that the primary factor facilitating the high emissions from Prince Edward Island is the transportation sector. Therefore, switching to electric vehicles mitigates this emission problem. Additionally, the program ensures that anyone who purchases an electric vehicle is entitled to a free level-2 charging station that charges the vehicle in a short time.

The amount stated as an incentive was infused into the operating budget when it was being rolled out. The appropriation committee will be meeting to discuss the date when this plan becomes active. The Islanders will be observing the sliced price when they go to their car dealers to purchase the electric vehicles. Myers added that the dealers would be submitting their paperwork to the province for indemnity as provided in the budget allocations.

Myers emphasized that they are doing all this to effectively ensure that the people in all the income brackets transition to electric vehicles. He added that the incentives would be making the electric vehicles cheap for the low-income earners to access this new technology. Moreover, people can take loans to procure the cars since it is a prime time to utilize the cars to repay the loan and save the Island from the emission problem.

Myers noted that the remote and vulnerable areas are still skeptical about this idea since they fear that the models might not be suitable for their geographical habitat. One of the factors cited by these critics is the mileage range of the cheap models when factored with the availability of the charging stations for the cars. Myers articulated that they are working on disbanding these myths and proving that electric vehicles can efficiently serve rural areas. He explained that many of these vehicles could suitably host a person around the Island since the whole area does not have roads that can surpass 500 kilometers.