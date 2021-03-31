Taiwan Power Company awards a $17.7 million contract to DNV to build the Changhua II wind project

Norwegian independent energy expert as well as assurance provider, DNV will partner with Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) as the latter’s engineer for the Changhua II offshore wind farm. In this $17.7 million deal, DNV will be in charge of the design analysis, fabrication inspection, and installation assurance. “Our journey with DNV began several years ago. Drawing on both organizations’ rich culture and technical expertise, we are set up to contribute to the growth of Taiwan’s clean and green future,” said Tsao-Hua Hsu, vice president of Renewables at Taipower.

This project will extend into the second part of the year 2025.DNV will collaborate closely with international and local experts to support project engineering reviews as well as marine coordination during the construction of the 31-turbine offshore wind farm. The outline and design of the project will be released before the year ends. The offshore project is expected to be fully functional in late 2025 when Taiwan purposes to make 20% of its total electricity sourced from clean energy.

“This is a true testimony to the partnership of organizations sharing the same objectives for this market. Taipower and DNV are fully committed to the Taiwan government’s efforts to promote localization and build local capabilities,” added Hsu. Taiwan’s renewable industry will get a boost, with 5.7 GW of the installed capacity expected to be ready from the offshore wind farms by 2025. These wind farms include Changhua Phase I, which has a 109.2MW capacity, and the incoming Changhua phase II project.

DNV is excited about this project and will be working alongside Taiwan-based GIBSIN Engineers Ltd, a local engineering consultancy. “This win is a great example of why we decided to merge the expertise of DNV’s energy and oil and gas organizations. It makes us uniquely positioned to support both offshore project engineering activities and marine coordination work, thereby ensuring smooth project implementation,” said Brice Le Gallo, who works as the Regional Director in charge of APAC, Energy Systems at the DNV.

“Our broad expertise helped secure what the largest-ever offshore engineering project for the power and renewables side of DNV is,” Le Gallo added. Taiwan’s administration is vouching for the addition of 10GW of offshore wind power between 2026 to 2036. DNV will play a significant role in advising the Taiwanese energy sector on renewables’ risks and opportunities.

“We are committed to helping local developers in Taiwan and elsewhere assess the risks and to assist local stakeholders in achieving their renewable energy goals. In our experience, partnering with local companies can eliminate some uncertainties in local business environments,” said Mighui Zhang, who works as the Head of Section Taiwan for the Renewables Advisory at DNV. Taiwan will become the second-largest offshore wind market in the Asia Pacific region, competing with Mainland China that holds the throne.