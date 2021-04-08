Congress is likely to make amendments to the Renewable Energy Project Development and Investment

Congress is working towards implementing Joe Biden‘s latest plan that is supposed to reinstate the US to its economic position before the pandemic struck. This discussion will feature the extension of the renewable energy tax incentives. The Biden administration is hoping that the tax credits can propel the development of renewable energy infrastructure to achieve the US’s decarbonization targets. The president’s move will witness the expansion of the Production Tax Credit (PTC), the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), and the 45Q credit intended for projects eliminating carbon emissions. Other technologies that might benefit from the switch to clean energy include energy storage technology and equipment to sustain the renewables.

Last month, Senator Carper brought forward the Save America’s Clean Energy Jobs Act and the GREEN Act to ensure the smooth procession of the renewable energy credits directly to the involved parties. Additionally, this move will facilitate implementing the other policies surrounding the projects without unnecessary bureaucratic twists.

The S. 985 bills from both houses reveal differences that require further discussion to come to a deliberate conclusion. A perfect example is the time impediment on the repayment of the renewable energy tax credits, which will affect construction work initiation for the renewable energy projects. The regulations differ when it comes to the claim 100% of the renewable energy tax credit as payment. These claims vary depending on the market, and that’s why the legislators are debating the most plausible way to help the economy get back on its feet without sequestering the dues for the customers.

The Carper bill’s inception is essential since it brings both differences in the two bills before the Congressional tax-writing committees. These teams will oversee the payment of renewable energy projects with tax considerations. Hopefully, taxes should not hurt the customers’ claims, or else investors might be scared away. The direct payment of these funds will help accelerate the establishment of renewable energy projects and attract potential investors.

The companies seeking to break even in the carbon capture technology and interfacing would be dealing with the Internal Revenue Service. This move eliminates their involvement with the equity market and brings forth the capital needed for developing mass-production facilities. Luckily, companies that have even little taxable income will still enjoy the payments and obtain refunds. This plan was developed to establish more renewable energy projects and unleash clean energy jobs.