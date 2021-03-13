ISRO expected to launch a “game-changer” satellite on March 28th to monitor India’s borders

Every country on the planet is working on its space industry to ensure that experts can monitor all the happenings like other countries. India is one of the top Asian countries to invest in the space world, with many operational satellites in the earth’s orbit following multiple successful launches. In a recent announcement, India will move a milestone in the country’s security system. Why not when recent reports indicate that ISRA plans on launching a “game-changer” satellite on March 28th. The satellite’s fundamental goal is to deliver real-time images of the countries’ borders while expecting to monitor any suspicious activity or upcoming natural disaster.

This satellite will give India a reliable way of monitoring all the occurrences around its border and taking necessary emergency measures in anything fishy. The GISAT-1 launch date is likely this month on the 28th, and the reports follow after a recent successful launch of another observation satellite, Amazonia-1. It went aboard on the PSLV-C51. After the successful launch, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been interested in launching the GISAT-1.

The mission that GISAT-1 will carry is fast monitoring upcoming natural disasters and giving images of the borders. This observation satellite will lift-off onboard the GSLV-F10 rocket. Its flight area is the Sriharikota Spaceport, Andhra Pradesh Nellore district, whose location is one-hundred kilometres north of Chennai. In an interview with ISRO’S official, the company hopes to launch the GEO Imaging satellite subject to weather conditions. The GSLV-F10 rocket will position the satellite in the geostationary orbit around 36,000 km from the earth’s equator via the onboard propulsion technique.

Initially, the GISAT-1 launch was to take place on March 5th, 2020. However, the development team raised technical reasons leading to its postponement to March 28th. Experts claim that this launch will take India to a higher and better level with the many advantages that come with this launch. The satellite features high-resolution cameras to allow clear images to monitor India’s landmass. With the data, India can prevent natural disasters and quickly respond to desperate situations.

Other than security, the observation satellite aims at getting spectral signatures in the forestry, agriculture, mineralogy and other ministries. The monitoring will occur at frequent intervals to make sure that experts don’t miss out on anything. With the successful launch of Amazonia-1, ISRO is aware of the benefits of an observation satellite. And this second launch of GISAT-1 to space will make the situation better. The initial forward step ISRO must take is to ensure that the launch is successful with no technical errors. Later, experts can follow necessary instructions for a productive venture.