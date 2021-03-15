RUAG International becomes a space-centered ‘beyond gravity’ company

RUAG International, the Swiss component manufacturer, sheds its military operations into a space-only operational system that transforms into a ‘beyond gravity’ supplier. The new company is going to invest in news services, with a special focus on the United States and Asia, to broaden internationally

The company moves from a government-owned enterprise mentality to a smart startup with a view to analytical forecasting a space market of $ 1 trillion in the year 2040, stated André Wall, Chief executive of RUAG International. “Access to space was never more appropriate geopolitically,” Wall stated.

Since the parent group RUAG was divided into two independent firms last year, RUAG International has been formed. The Swiss Armed Forces were established to offer services while the RUAG international conducted space, aero-structures, munition, as well as aviation simulation and training activities. The MRO Switzerland supplied services.

General Atomics Europe purchased its activities recently in commercial aircraft and military helicopters. The defense as well as a technology giant. The new plan will allow RUAG International to retreat from military enterprises while optimizing its aero-structural operations ultimately.

Even before the end of 2021, the Swiss company will look for a different owner for its munitions business. However, it was said that the disposal of RUAG Aerostructures could be more difficult due to the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing of aircraft. “Not overnight change takes place,” Wall stated.

“We have nevertheless already taken numerous steps to build our present motivated by the upcoming future of us. As a leading tech firm with the highest dependability and attitude for a startup, we contribute greatly to its consistent growth and aim to become an innovation incubator.”

This shift is a major change for a firm that has provided computers, isolation, and processes to Europe’s space missions for over forty years. It follows a modern 5-year strategy by European integration mission manager Telespazio, who is hunting for newspaper purchases as he transforms his business in the next five years.

Telespazio is re-grouping its European space mission integrator after evolving world initiatives that in the 5 years to now are expected to contribute to almost double revenues. In the recent purchase under this strategic plan, the joint venture between the Thales Group of France aerospace giants and the Leonard of Italy acquired the space activities of Vitrociset centereds in Italy in order to improve its support services. Established in 1992, Vitrociset provides a range of defense, safety, space, and transport services by merging its CISET air traffic control company and Vitroselenia, defense logistics provider.