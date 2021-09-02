Low-Code Development Platforms Market Report By Top Compnies Profiles, COVID-19 Impact, by Corporate Strategy Analysis, Landscape, Type, Application 2020 – 2025

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional market analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Low-Code Development Platforms Market are examined.

The Low Code Development Platform (LCDP) is a piece of software that provides an environment for programmers to create application software through a graphical user interface and configuration rather than traditional computer programming. The platform can focus on the design and development of specific types of applications: for example, such a platform can generate fully operational applications or additional coding that needs to be specific to a particular situation. The low-code development platform reduces the number of traditional manual encodings, which accelerates the delivery of business applications. A common benefit is that a wider range of people can contribute to the development of an application – not just applications with formal programming skills. LCDP also reduces the initial cost of setup, training and deployment

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Low-Code Development Platforms industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Low-Code Development Platforms. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Low-Code Development Platforms in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Low-Code Development Platforms market covered in Chapter 13:

Zoho Creator

FileMaker

Domino

Mendix

Appian

Visual LANSA

Spring Boot

Pega

WaveMaker

Zudy

OutSystems

LiveCode

Salesforce

Ninox

KiSSFLOW

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Low-Code Development Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud Based

Web Based

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Low-Code Development Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and the sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Low-Code Development Platforms Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Low-Code Development Platforms Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

