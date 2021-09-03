Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market 2020-2025 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

The global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market report provides the market forecast by studying the data of the previous years. The report proposes the market size forecast and the projected global revenue for the forecast period of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market.

The report consists of a detailed analysis of the market status, market drivers, demands, growth factors, growth rate, opportunities and limitations, risks, profit margin, sales dynamics, etc. The main motive of this Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market report is to understand the revenue growth, market value, market share, etc., by studying the categories such as the key contributors, from various geographical locations, their product types, and end-user industries.

Account-based marketing (ABM) is an alternative B2B strategy that concentrates sales and marketing resources on a clearly defined set of target accounts within a market and employs personalized campaigns designed to resonate with each account.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market covered in Chapter 13:

Integrate

6Sense

InsideView

WeChat

Radius Intelligence

Drift

Act-On Software

MRP

Madison Logic

Kwanzoo

Demandbase

Engagio

AdDaptive Intelligence

Evergage

TechTarget

Lattice Engines

HubSpot

Celsius GKK International

Jabmo

Marketo

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Strategic account-based marketing

Account-based marketing Lite

Programmatic account-based marketing

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Media, Telecommunications, and IT

BFSI

Retail, and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Autmotive and Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others (Education, and Construction and Engineering)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

The Goal of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market Report is to provide a complete market evaluation which includes insightful observations, information, actual data, market data verified by the industry, and forecasts with a proper set of hypotheses and methodologies. The study also analyzes global companies, including patterns in growth, opportunities for industry, investment strategies, and conclusions from experts. The study focuses on globally performing key players to clarify, identify and analyze the multiple aspects of the demand for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market.

